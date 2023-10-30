Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after buying an additional 827,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

