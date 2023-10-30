Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.16.

FSZ stock opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$389.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.21. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$9.73.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$159.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.0707763 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 477.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fiera Capital during the first quarter worth about $310,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

