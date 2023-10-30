Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,428 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.34% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 668.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 78,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 68,657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,903,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.77.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.