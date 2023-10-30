Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.85. 324,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

