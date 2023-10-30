Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $415.58. 1,522,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.81 and its 200 day moving average is $434.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.31 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

