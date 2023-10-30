Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VCIT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,939. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
