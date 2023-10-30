First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FQVLF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.