First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$42.00.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.88.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$23.38 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

