First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Decreased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.1 %

FDL traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 479,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,707. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.