Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 3.0 %
Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.67.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
