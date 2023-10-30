Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 3.0 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.