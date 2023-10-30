Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,583 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE F traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. 47,582,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,118,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.