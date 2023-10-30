Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,930 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

