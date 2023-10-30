Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.13.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $9,484,378. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $301.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.98 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

