Fortis Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

