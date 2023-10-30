Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $368.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.62 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

