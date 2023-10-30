Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $192,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 1.3 %

MDXG stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.36 million, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.60. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

