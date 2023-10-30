Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.45 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.