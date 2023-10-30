Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $52.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.