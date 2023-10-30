Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.07 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

