Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,079 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 565.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $271,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $306.88 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $273.02 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.25.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

