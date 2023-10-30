Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $37.94 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

