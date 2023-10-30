Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -508.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

