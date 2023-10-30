Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Franklin Covey comprises approximately 2.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Franklin Covey worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 9.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 481,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,022,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey stock remained flat at $37.69 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

