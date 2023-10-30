Frax Share 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.05 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $452.87 million and $21.05 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $6.05 or 0.00017440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,889,802 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

