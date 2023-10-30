Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.77

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 240999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $826.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 125,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 168,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,268 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

