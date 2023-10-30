Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.44

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 290035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Frontline from $19.20 to $18.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontline
Frontline Price Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Frontline by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Frontline by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.