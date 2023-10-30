Galapagos (GLPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Galapagos to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $1.17. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $163.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.88 million. On average, analysts expect Galapagos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Galapagos Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,927. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Galapagos by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

