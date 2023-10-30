Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 9.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.92. Approximately 126,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 616,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.28.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

