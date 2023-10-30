GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.61

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 974076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

GameStop Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

