Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.50. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 151,113 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of -0.47.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 3.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,672,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,173 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 1,670,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 583,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

