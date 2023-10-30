Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Old Second Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OSBC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.59. 8,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,770. The company has a market cap of $607.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.13. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 30.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

