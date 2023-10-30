Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

