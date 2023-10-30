Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 91,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 3.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $60.50. 29,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,887. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

