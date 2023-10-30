Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $77.59. 1,119,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

