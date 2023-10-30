Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

GBCI stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,065,000 after buying an additional 1,000,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,036,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after buying an additional 568,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

