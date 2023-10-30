GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

