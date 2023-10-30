Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904,692 shares during the period. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 13.8% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $144,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of GFI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 401,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

