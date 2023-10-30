Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
Gray Television Stock Down 4.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $696.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
