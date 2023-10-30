Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Gray Television Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $696.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.