Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,178,152. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,755. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

