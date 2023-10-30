Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.3% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 27.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $314.48.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.