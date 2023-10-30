Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $80.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.79 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 97.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

