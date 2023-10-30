Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $80.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.79 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 97.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.