Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 45,700,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBI

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.2 %

HBI stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7,516.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,355,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 2,324,727 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.