HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.76. 1,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 44,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HBT Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

