HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $281.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.37. 138,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,326. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $207.24 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

