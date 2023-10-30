Head-To-Head Comparison: Metaverse Capital (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) versus BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Metaverse Capital (OTCMKTS:GBCHF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metaverse Capital and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metaverse Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Metaverse Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metaverse Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.31 million 10.05 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.63

This table compares Metaverse Capital and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Metaverse Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Profitability

This table compares Metaverse Capital and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metaverse Capital N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BTCS beats Metaverse Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metaverse Capital

Metaverse Capital Corp. engages in controlling computing power for mining cryptocurrencies, operating masternodes/servicenodes, and providing witness services. The company's professional consultancy services include crowdsale administration services, as well as advisory services related to the development of blockchain networks. It also provides digital asset pooling operations that combines digital assets from various clients to operate masternodes on two-tier proof-of-stake blockchain networks. The company was formerly known as Global Blockchain Mining Corp. and changed its name to Metaverse Capital Corp. in May 2019. Metaverse Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

