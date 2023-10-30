Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 907,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,948,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.