Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Wedbush began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,595,000 after buying an additional 1,713,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.