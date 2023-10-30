Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $31.38

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $30.72. Honda Motor shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 142,518 shares changing hands.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

