HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,028,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,966,749 shares.The stock last traded at $36.01 and had previously closed at $36.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.27) to GBX 722 ($8.84) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 825 ($10.11) in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.13.

HSBC Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

