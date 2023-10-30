Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Up 6.2%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 350,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,830,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

